Pasadena firefighters rescue blind dog that fell down hole at construction site

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena firefighters were able to rescue a blind dog that had fallen into a deep construction hole Tuesday night.

The dog somehow fell into the hole, roughly three-feet wide, at a construction site on Lake Avenue near Boylston Street around 7 p.m.

A Pasadena search and rescue team responded to the scene.

The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole.

It was not clear how deep the hole was, but it took the rescue team member about 12 minutes to reach the animal, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface.

The owners told Eyewitness News the dog is named Cesar.

Cesar appeared to be healthy and uninjured after he was brought out of the hole. He shook off a heavy coat of construction dirt and dust and was reunited with his owners at the scene.

Firefighters posed for a group picture with Cesar after the rescue.

It was not immediately clear how Cesar fell into the hole or how long he had been down there before rescue crews were alerted.