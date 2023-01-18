San Bernardino County firefighters rescue dog swept away in storm drain

A dog was miraculously rescued after he was swept away by floodwaters in San Bernardino County Monday.

The 1-year-old pup Seamus, an Australian Shepherd, fell into a fast-moving storm drain after he ran away from his owner while on a walk.

Before his dog mom could grab him, Seamus found his way into a flood control basin, and was pulled away by fast-moving waters.

Somehow, he found a way out and crawled into an access tube nearby. That's where fighters rescued him.

Thanks to an Apple AirTag and his collar ID, Seamus was immediately reunited with his family.