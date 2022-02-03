lost pet

German Shepherd rescued after getting stuck on side of cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon

The dog ended up getting stuck down a cliff overnight.
MONTROSE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family has been reunited with their dog after it got stuck on the side of a cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon this week.

According to a tweet posted by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, a man was out hiking with his dog on Tuesday near the Delta Flats close to Montrose. The dog ended up getting stuck down a cliff overnight.

Rescue crews were able to get to the dog - a German Shepherd - and was later reunited with his owner. Photos of the dramatic rescue were posted on Twitter Wednesday.



The dog and his owner were not injured and are doing OK.

