German Shepherd rescued after getting stuck on side of cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon

#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescue hiker and hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe. pic.twitter.com/ZGmOZyyzno — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 2, 2022

MONTROSE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family has been reunited with their dog after it got stuck on the side of a cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon this week.According to a tweet posted by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, a man was out hiking with his dog on Tuesday near the Delta Flats close to Montrose. The dog ended up getting stuck down a cliff overnight.Rescue crews were able to get to the dog - a German Shepherd - and was later reunited with his owner. Photos of the dramatic rescue were posted on Twitter Wednesday.The dog and his owner were not injured and are doing OK.