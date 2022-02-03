German Shepherd rescued after getting stuck on side of cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon

According to a tweet posted by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, a man was out hiking with his dog on Tuesday near the Delta Flats close to Montrose. The dog ended up getting stuck down a cliff overnight.
Rescue crews were able to get to the dog - a German Shepherd - and was later reunited with his owner. Photos of the dramatic rescue were posted on Twitter Wednesday.
#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescue hiker and hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe. pic.twitter.com/ZGmOZyyzno— SEB (@SEBLASD) February 2, 2022
The dog and his owner were not injured and are doing OK.
READ ALSO | Ice skating dog rescued from kill shelter shows off skills, helps kids with autism