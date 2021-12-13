covid-19

Doja Cat drops out of 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for COVID-19

This is her second bout with COVID. She said she had first contracted the virus in July 2020.
EMBED <>More Videos

Doja Cat drops out of tour after testing positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES -- Doja Cat has announced she's dropped out of the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

The singer posted on her verified Instagram account that some members of her production team also tested positive.

"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," her statement read. "While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!"

This is her second bout with COVID. She said she had first contracted the virus in July 2020.

It was reported recently that Coldplay and Lil Nas X had to withdraw from the UK's Jingle Bell Ball 2021 with Barclaycard after members of their teams tested positive.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicsocial mediacoronaviruscovid 19 variantnationalmusic newscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19concertentertainmentmusicu.s. & world
COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News