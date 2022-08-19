Former Hollywood home of Mexican actress Dolores del Río designated historical-cultural monument

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Late Mexican actress Dolores del Río was honored in Hollywood Thursday.

A Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument plaque was unveiled at her former home.

The Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles presided over the dedication.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Del Río is considered the first major Latina crossover star who succeeded in Hollywood.

She also returned to Mexico and continued to act, becoming one of the most important stars of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.