LA Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. in 'stable condition' after head injury

Parham Jr. appeared to lose consciousness after he hit his head on the floor as he attempted to catch a pass in the end zone.
By Ben Morse
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is in a "stable condition" after he suffered a head injury during his team's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Early in the first quarter, Parham Jr. appeared to lose consciousness after he hit his head on the floor as he attempted to catch a pass in the end zone. A close-up of his face showed his eyes closed.

Trainers and medical personnel rushed onto the field to help the 24-year-old, removing his facemask from his helmet and placing him on a stretcher.

Parham Jr.'s arms appeared to be shaking as he was carted off as players watched on.

The Chargers later provided an update to Parham Jr.'s status on Twitter.



"Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition."

Parham Jr. is in his second season with the Chargers. Through 14 games this season, he had 20 catches, 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

"We're trying to play for him the rest of the way. That's what our guys did tonight," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said on Parham Jr. after the game.

"They laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him. I hope he's proud of that, and we're just praying for him right now. That's where our thoughts are right now, they're with him. That's one of those things that's the tough side of the game.

"He means so much to us and he's having such an incredible season ... We love him, we're thinking about him, and we can't wait to see him soon."

