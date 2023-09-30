Trump says people in Beverly Hills smell bad, based on false claims about shower restrictions

"That's why rich people from Beverly Hills generally speaking don't smell so good. Their hygiene is not good. But it's forced to be that way."

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Appearing at the Republican convention in Orange County, Donald Trump on Friday took a few swipes at Californians and Beverly Hills residents in particular, based on false and bizarre claims about crime and water restrictions.

The former president, who is facing multiple criminal indictments, claimed people in Beverly Hills are forced to take very short showers and as a result "don't smell so good."

"They pay millions of dollars in taxes. They're taking a shower, they're told to hurry up, you're only allowed a small amount of water when you're taking a shower," Trump said at the convention in Anaheim.

"That's why rich people from Beverly Hills generally speaking don't smell so good. Their hygiene is not good. But it's forced to be that way."

"So when you meet somebody with a beautiful house in Beverly Hills, you know that person is sort of disgusting under there."

That is not true. California does not have mandatory restrictions on shower times and did not impose any during the worst of the drought, though Gov. Gavin Newsom at one point did ask residents to make voluntary cutbacks in their overall household water usage.

During the drought, the state did have restrictions on outdoor water usage, such as watering of lawns. But after a very wet winter this year, the state eased most of those limits.

Later in the same speech, Trump claimed that people in Beverly Hills leave their luxury cars unlocked with the doors wide open, so that the doors and windows aren't smashed by someone trying to break in or steal tires and other valuables. The source of this claim was unknown.