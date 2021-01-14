Trump releases video condemning violence at Capitol, makes no mention of impeachment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9634425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice on Wednesday. The House voted on a single article charging incitement of insurrection.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9631586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for a second time Wednesday on one charge of inciting insurrection a week after a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- President Donald Trump is now the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.Although the president hasn't responded to being impeached again, he did release a video condemning the violence at the Capitol and asked for calm, but still didn't take any responsibility."No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag," Trump said. "No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you're attacking it."The House of Representatives Wednesday voted 232 to 197 in favor of incitement of insurrection with 10 Republicans voting to impeach, including California Congressman David Valadao who represents the Central Valley."Today in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States. That Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and that once again we honored our oath of office," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.A fast, but impassioned debate took place on Capitol Hill. Democrats explained how the president's words and actions incited the attack. Republicans said impeachment will divide us further."The president not only incited an insurrection against our government, but has in word and deed led a rebellion," said Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar."President Trump will be leaving in seven days. Let's try to heal this nation," said GOP Congressman Jason Smith.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the president "bears responsibility" for the riot and Trump should have "immediately denounced" the mob.The debate now shifts to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he would like to hold the trial in the Senate after the inauguration when Trump leaves office.McConnell released a statement saying he has not made a final decision on how he will vote."While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell wrote in the message.