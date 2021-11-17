Caught on camera: DoorDash driver uses Brentwood apartment lobby as toilet

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of a Brentwood apartment building are outraged after a DoorDash driver was captured on video using the building's lobby as a toilet."I checked the tape. Well, I can't ever unsee what I saw in that tape," said building manager and K-EARTH radio personality Lisa Stanley. "I was beyond traumatized. I was stunned. I was everything you can ever imagine."Stanley couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the surveillance video. She said the driver defecated onto the lobby's trash can and left feces over the area."This girl purposely got out of the elevator, saw the trash can there, didn't even try to get on top of it in the hole," Stanley said.The incident happened Friday afternoon. A hazmat crew was called in to clean up the mess left throughout the lobby.Stanley says she can understand if the woman was sick, but can't comprehend how she didn't even try to clean it up.Stanley says she repeatedly reached out to DoorDash for compensation for the cleanup but was only offered a coupon for a future delivery.In a statement DoorDash said: "... what's shown in this video is absolutely unacceptable and disturbing. We've deactivated this Dasher and are actively working to be in touch with the building staff so we can reimburse for the cleaning costs.""Yes, I want the cleaning fee back of $325. The issue is a health issue. I want some sort of retribution with the health department - go to DoorDash, make them do something, make them accountable," Stanley said.It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.