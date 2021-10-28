'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in Encino home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dorit Kemsley, a current cast member of the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was held at gunpoint and robbed during a home invasion in Encino, Eyewitness News has learned.The robbery happened at her residence on the 17000 block of Adlon Road around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, LAPD said.Three men broke into her home while the 45-year-old and her children were sleeping and held the star at gunpoint.There were no injuries reported. Though the exact value of stolen property is not yet known, police said the suspects made off with handbags, jewelry and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.Video shows a glass door in the back of the home, shattered.Marc Weinberg, a neighbor, says he was left shaken by this happening in his otherwise quiet, safe community."This is right in your neighborhood... first it was kind of disturbing when I first found out about it because we didn't actually hear anything last night until we saw the trucks this morning and there was a helicopter making a lot of noise," Weinberg said."A home invasion... home invasion right here in the neighborhood. It was an unsettling event because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood. I mean, no one really talks to anyone around here, very little traffic," he said.The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation.