Young child, woman found dead inside home in Westlake area

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A young child and elderly woman were found dead in a home in the Westlake district of Los Angeles, and a neighbor says the woman's son is wanted in connection to the killings.

The pair, identified by Los Angeles police only as a woman in her 70s and a 6-year-old child, was discovered around 10:25 p.m. Monday in the area of West 11th Place and Westlake Avenue.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that the women's son went to the home, killed both victims and fled the scene. However, authorities have not provide any information about a suspect.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 11 a.m. Tuesday as authorities cordoned off the area of the 1800 block of West 11th Place while searching for the suspect. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
