3 Camp Pendleton Marines among 4 people killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Downey, officials confirm

Four people were killed when a car slammed into a wall on the side of the 5 Freeway in Downey, authorities said.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton were among the four people who were killed in a violent crash early Saturday morning on the 5 Freeway in Downey, officials confirmed.

The single-car crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just west of the 605 Freeway, when a Dodge Charger slammed into a bridge abutment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Marine Corps said two of the deceased were assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. The third Marine was assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

Their names were not immediately released by the military. Coroner's officials identified three of the four individuals as 26-year-old Daniel Nichols, 27-year-old Joshua Moore Jr. and 21-year-old Rodrigo Zermeno Gomez. The name of the fourth person has not been released.

According to investigators, the car was moving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to slam into a guardrail and bridge abutment of the Lemonran Avenue pedestrian overcrossing.

The car split in two upon impact and overturned.

Two passengers in the back seat were ejected onto the right shoulder of the roadway, and the rear portion of the vehicle came to rest about 100 feet south of the front end of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The driver and front passenger were inside the car when it became fully engulfed in flames, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

All four occupants the car were pronounced dead at the scene.