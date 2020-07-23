Arts & Entertainment

Downtown Disney tightens mask requirements as more businesses reopen

If you're planning on visiting Downtown Disney, mask requirements are getting slightly more strict.

The shopping district reopened earlier this month but visitors can no longer wear neck gaiters and bandanas. The revised policy appears to close a loophole that allowed people to walk around mask-less while drinking or eating.

Now, guests will be encouraged to sit or remain stationary while doing that.

Downtown Disney reopened to the public Thursday with new health protocols, but the full reopening of Disneyland is still pending state approval for theme parks.



Mandatory face masks, temperature checks and physical distancing protocols will remain in place.

Meanwhile, three more businesses in the district reopened their doors this week, including California Sole, Tortilla Joe's and Ballast Point Brewing Company.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, along with the Anaheim hotels, remain closed until further notice.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
