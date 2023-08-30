Firefighters on Wednesday were battling a stubborn and aggressive fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters battling fire at commercial building in Downtown LA; thick black smoke billows into air

The fire at the two-story building on Los Angeles Street, near 12th Street, was reported around 5:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as thick black smoke billowed from the structure, which is believed to be some type of textile business.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene as heavy flames burned through the roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

