Downtown Los Angeles explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured, LAFD says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in an explosion and "heavy fire" in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a business located in a row of commercial structures in the 600 block of South Kohler Street, the LAFD said in a statement.

The cause of the incident and the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

