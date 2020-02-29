Downtown Los Angeles explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured, LAFD says

The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a business located in a row of commercial structures in the 600 block of South Kohler Street, the LAFD said in a statement.
#LAFD #Photos of February 29, 2020 #Explosion with #Fire in 700 block of Kohler Street in downtown #LosAngeles #DTLA known as the #KohlerFire— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) February 29, 2020
ℹ️: Information source https://t.co/P6DEKC1RGo
📷:@LAFD - Creative Commons Licensed: Public Domain pic.twitter.com/RAw9ZMMpfO
The cause of the incident and the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
I’m drawing in my studio and was startled by a loud explosion. I hope everyone is okay :( #losangeles pic.twitter.com/W0ILYkSaLp— Stephanie Isidro (@stephanieisidr0) February 29, 2020