Downtown Los Angeles explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured, LAFD says

I’m drawing in my studio and was startled by a loud explosion. I hope everyone is okay :( #losangeles pic.twitter.com/W0ILYkSaLp — Stephanie Isidro (@stephanieisidr0) February 29, 2020

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in an explosion and "heavy fire" in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a business located in a row of commercial structures in the 600 block of South Kohler Street, the LAFD said in a statement.The cause of the incident and the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.