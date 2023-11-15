LADOT's Commuter Express, DASH buses free while crews repair 10 Freeway in DTLA

As of Tuesday, The Department of Transportation's Commuter Express and DASH buses will be free until the end of the year.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- To help encourage drivers to use public transit while the fire-damaged portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles is repaired, Mayor Karen Bass announced two free-ride options.

As of Tuesday, The Department of Transportation's Commuter Express buses will be free until the end of the year, helping Angelenos get to downtown.

This includes all of its routes. Commuter Express typically operates on a zone system with fare payment based on how far you travel and how many zones you ride.

But due to the massive closure, rides will be free. To view a list of Commuter Express routes, click here.

In addition, DASH buses will also be free. Each DASH route is designed to travel within that neighborhood and to connect to other regional transit services like Metro Rapid, Metrolink and Metro rail lines. To view a list of DASH routes, click here.

How else can I get around?

Bass said Metrolink has increased the number of trains from San Bernardino and Covina to Union Station. She also directed LA Metro to add buses to Lines 66 (Olympic) and 251 (Soto), which officials said are two lines with the most delays.

LADOT is also working to make the LA Metro E line, which runns along the 10 freeway closure area, run faster. According to the city, the E has already experienced a 10% increase in ridership.

For more transportation updates from the city, visit the city's emergency website.

