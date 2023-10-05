'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return post-writers' strike

Writers for "The Drew Barrymore Show" have reportedly declined to return, a development that comes after the host was criticized for announcing a return to production amid the WGA strike.

There's more turmoil surrounding Drew Barrymore's talk show.

Multiple media outlets are reporting the show's three writers have declined to return to the New York-based show.

The actress received an avalanche of criticism last month when she announced her talk show would return to production as thousands of TV and film writers were still on strike.

Backlash was swift and Barrymore reversed her decision days later. She announced new shows wouldn't begin until the strike ended.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" is set to return with new shows on Oct. 16 and is now interviewing new writers.