This drive-thru farmers market gives out free produce in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CalFresh Healthy Living and the Northeast Valley Health Corporation put together a farmers market giving out fresh produce for free."They can just come with their cars, grab a fresh bag of produce filled with fruits and veggies," said Jasmin Uribe, a health educator with CalFresh.The grant program CalFresh Healthy Living is run by LA County Department of Public Health.The market is available for anyone who shows up, all they have to do is fill out a form when they arrive.The program offers markets on the last Friday of every month throughout the Northeast Valley including Pacoima, Sun Valley and San Fernando.After the drive-thru farmers market at Vaughn G3 Academy in Pacoima, the CalFresh team distributed 1,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables that could feed about 80 family members.The next pop-up market will be on Friday, September 25 in San Fernando.