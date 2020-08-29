In The Community

This drive-thru farmers market gives out free produce in Pacoima

CalFresh Healthy Living and the Northeast Valley Health Corporation put together a farmers market giving out fresh produce for free.
By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CalFresh Healthy Living and the Northeast Valley Health Corporation put together a farmers market giving out fresh produce for free.

"They can just come with their cars, grab a fresh bag of produce filled with fruits and veggies," said Jasmin Uribe, a health educator with CalFresh.

The grant program CalFresh Healthy Living is run by LA County Department of Public Health.

The market is available for anyone who shows up, all they have to do is fill out a form when they arrive.

The program offers markets on the last Friday of every month throughout the Northeast Valley including Pacoima, Sun Valley and San Fernando.

After the drive-thru farmers market at Vaughn G3 Academy in Pacoima, the CalFresh team distributed 1,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables that could feed about 80 family members.

The next pop-up market will be on Friday, September 25 in San Fernando.

Follow Gabriela on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7gabriela
Twitter.com/abc7gabriela
Instagram.com/abc7gabriela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimasan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countyhealthcommunity journalistfoodfree foodhealthy livingvegetablefree stuffin the communityfruit
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
New 1 carb, low calorie tortilla created at San Fernando factory
7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park moves performances online amid pandemic
Inglewood tea shop owner says community has supported business during COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal businesses that can, can't reopen under new CA guidance
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
The Forum to serve as voting center for LA County
OC dad held by ICE for 9 months after arrest over tinted windows
California lawmakers vote to ban sales of most flavored tobacco
Show More
Motorcyclist's mom seeking information in fatal Chatsworth crash
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Attorney: Jacob Blake is no longer handcuffed to hospital bed
2 soldiers killed during training near Coronado, officials say
LA files criminal charges against party houses in the Hollywood Hills
More TOP STORIES News