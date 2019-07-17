Drone with fireworks strapped to it is found on DTLA building

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad is responding to reports of a drone that has fireworks attached to it and is on top of a building in the downtown Los Angeles area.

Traffic is being shut down in the area of the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for the investigation, according to the LAPD.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
