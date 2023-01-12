'Extreme' drought nearly eliminated in California in wake of atmospheric rivers

"Extreme" drought, the second-highest level of drought, has been nearly eliminated in the state of California in the wake of storms caused by atmospheric rivers slamming the state over the last several weeks.

Extreme drought fell from 27.1% last week to 0.32% in the numbers released Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Severe" drought, the third-highest level, fell from 71% to 46%.

Parts of California have received more than 3 feet of rain since Christmas, while the Sierra Nevada Mountains have had a record snowiest start to the season, already surpassing seasonal averages.

The data includes rain collected through Jan. 9 at 4 a.m., while doesn't include the last two days of heavy rain.

The inundation so far is not helping the Colorado River Basin as much, the region that needs the most help -- including Lake Mead and Lake Powell -- because they are in the heart of a 22-year mega drought.

Lake Mead is at 28% capacity after hitting record lows last summer.

