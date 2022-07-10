NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested at LAX for alleged possession of concealed gun

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Former All-Pro NFL player Duane Brown is due in LAX Superior Court on Aug. 3 following his arrest on a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Brown, 36, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport after he was allegedly discovered with a concealed firearm at a security screening station.

Authorities discovered Brown's gun about 2 p.m. at the security station for Terminal 6 departures, said LAX police Lt. Karla Rodriguez.

Brown was taken into custody and transported to LAPD Pacific Jail for booking, Rodriguez said. He was booked for suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm.
Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo/Matt Patterson


He was held for more than nine hours in lieu of $10,000 bail before being released on bond just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brown was a first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech in 2008 and has started more than 200 games in the NFL since then, earning numerous awards along the way as a member of both the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound left tackle is currently a free agent, according to pro-football-reference.com.

It was unclear whether Brown was in Los Angeles to meet with one of the two local teams, the Rams and/or the Chargers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesseattle seahawksnflfootballlos angeles international airportguns
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Downey house party, police say
Violent robbery at Rowland Heights market caught on video
Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes
3 killed, including 14-year-old girl, in fiery crash in Orange
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Fire threatening Yosemite's giant sequoias doubles in size
Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers
Show More
San Jacinto man accused of manufacturing 'ghost guns' in his home
Why did Ohio police handcuff Jayland Walker after he was unresponsive?
Demolition work begins on Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach
Divers help woman find her wedding ring that fell in bottom of river
15 killed in rocket attack on apartment building in Ukraine: officials
More TOP STORIES News