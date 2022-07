NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested at LAX for alleged possession of concealed gun

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Former All-Pro NFL player Duane Brown is due in LAX Superior Court on Aug. 3 following his arrest on a misdemeanor weapons charge.Brown, 36, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport after he was allegedly discovered with a concealed firearm at a security screening station.Authorities discovered Brown's gun about 2 p.m. at the security station for Terminal 6 departures, said LAX police Lt. Karla Rodriguez.Brown was taken into custody and transported to LAPD Pacific Jail for booking, Rodriguez said. He was booked for suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm.He was held for more than nine hours in lieu of $10,000 bail before being released on bond just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.Brown was a first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech in 2008 and has started more than 200 games in the NFL since then, earning numerous awards along the way as a member of both the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound left tackle is currently a free agent, according to pro-football-reference.com.It was unclear whether Brown was in Los Angeles to meet with one of the two local teams, the Rams and/or the Chargers.