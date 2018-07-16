DUI suspect kills 2 in fiery Norwalk crash

Two people died and three were injured in a fiery crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk early Monday morning.One man was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the scene, authorities said.The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on the northbound 605 at Rosecrans Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.The DUI suspect driving in a car reportedly rear-ended a minivan, which caused both vehicles to catch fire, CHP said.One male victim managed to escape from the burning wreckage, but collapsed and died on the side of the freeway. A female victim died inside the van. Good Samaritans unsuccessfully attempted to assist both of them."It is a 100 percent avoidable," CHP's Raquel Stage said. "There are so many rideshare services, Uber, Lyft, family members. One bad decision can cause so much chaos.All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m. after a SigAlert initially shut them down immediately following the crash.