Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson vows to not use real guns on set in wake of fatal 'Rust' shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Dwayne Johnson vows to not use real guns on set

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is pledging not to use real guns on the set of all movie and television projects under his production company.

"We will not use real guns ever again. We are going to be using rubber guns and we'll take care of it in post. We won't worry about the dollars, we won't worry about math or what the cost is. I think we're going to do it the right way," Johnson said Wednesday night during the premiere of his new film "Red Notice."

His remarks come two weeks after the shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Soulza was wounded when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round of ammunition from a prop gun.

Johnson's company, Seven Bucks Productions, has produced a number of his films, including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jungle Cruise."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesshootingthe rockguns
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News