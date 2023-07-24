The Rock surprises young fan who is battling rare bone cancer by serving her lunch in person

The Rock surprised a young fan who has been battling a rare bone cancer by serving her lunch in person!

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It turns out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson not only has big muscles, but also has a really big heart.

The movie star surprised one of his biggest fans on Sunday at the Hotel Bel Air, where he had told 12-year-old Luna Perrone's family he would set up lunch for her.

Perrone has been fighting a rare bone cancer for years, and Johnson had just learned that her cancer has spread.

Johnson also told them that he would not be able to make the lunch in person, which turned out to be just a set up for a heartwarming surprise.

"Her name is Luna, I have been following her. She is my biggest fan. I am her biggest fan. We have never met," Johnson said in a video he posted on Instagram, as he sat back in the kitchen before his grand entrance.

The sweet moment Johnson surprised Perrone was part of the Instagram post as well.

Johnson said that he had some cool jobs in his life, but that "being Luna's waiter just might be the coolest."

Perrone, who has a strong Instagram following her own, posted a video with her and Johnson, where she said that when she saw him, she was speechless.

She also said she had finally met her hero.

The surprises were not over for Perrone either. Johnson surprised her and her a family with a trip to Disneyland!

"THE ROCK sent me and family to Disneyland for the day! It was SO fun! I got to ride on so many rides. My favorite was the incredicoaster!" Perrone wrote on Instagram.