LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the Long Beach area Wednesday evening, according to the USGS.

The quake was recorded at 7:15 p.m. near Signal Hill with a depth of 2.85 miles.

Eyewitness News had a viewer call the newsroom, saying they felt shaking in the area.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.