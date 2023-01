4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near coast of Malibu, USGS says

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 2 a.m. and was centered just offshore, with an epicenter located about 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica, the USGS said.

Its depth was measured at just over 7 miles, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

