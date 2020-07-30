SoCal earthquake: 4.2 temblor hits near Pacoima area, USGS says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6342458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LAFD reported no major infrastructure damage or serious injury after a 4.2 quake hit the Pacoima area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit at about 4:30 a.m. at a depth of 4.3 miles. The quake was centered 1.3 miles from Pacoima and 1.4 miles north of San Fernando, USGS said.A strong shaking was felt across the San Fernando Valley region, and it was followed by a 3.3 aftershock a few minutes later.According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from Palmdale to Anaheim, and from Ontario to Agoura Hills.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the quake. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it "concluded the systematic survey of the City of Los Angeles by ground and air" and reported no major infrastructure damage or serious injury due to the quake.