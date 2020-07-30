SoCal earthquake: 4.2 temblor hits near Pacoima area, USGS says

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 4:30 a.m. at a depth of 4.3 miles. The quake was centered 1.3 miles from Pacoima and 1.4 miles north of San Fernando, USGS said.

A strong shaking was felt across the San Fernando Valley region, and it was followed by a 3.3 aftershock a few minutes later.

EMBED More News Videos

LAFD reported no major infrastructure damage or serious injury after a 4.2 quake hit the Pacoima area.



According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from Palmdale to Anaheim, and from Ontario to Agoura Hills.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the quake. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it "concluded the systematic survey of the City of Los Angeles by ground and air" and reported no major infrastructure damage or serious injury due to the quake.

WATCH: How to prepare for an earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimasan fernandosan fernando valleylos angeles countyearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
Stepfather arrested after boy dies in apparent drug overdose
Fatal crash leaves car wrapped around tree in Baldwin Park
Aston Martin crashes into Hustler Hollywood store on Walk of Fame
Why does coronavirus testing take so long?
Show More
Brush fire near Cajon Pass burns 185 acres
San Bernardino police looking for man who fatally assaulted woman
COVID-19: Red Cross in need of plasma donors amid shortage
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Wildlife Waystation for sale in Sylmar
More TOP STORIES News