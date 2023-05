ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes offshore from Port Hueneme, USGS says

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the coast off Ventura County early Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The quake struck offshore about 9 miles south-southeast of Port Hueneme. It was recorded at 1:24 p.m. with a depth of about 7 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

A USGS map indicates shaking was felt in Oxnard, Camarillo and Point Mugu.