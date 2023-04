Shaking from a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near the Riverside-San Diego county boundary was felt in Orange County and parts of Los Angeles.

4.2-magnitude earthquake hits San Diego County, with shaking felt in OC and Inland Empire

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with shaking felt in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The quake struck in the area of the Palomar Mountain Range around 6:16 p.m., USGS said.

Shaking was felt in Orange County and the Inland Empire, including in Newport Beach, Corona and Menifee.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

