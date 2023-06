ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

There were no immediate reports of damage.

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (KABC) -- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the Sierra Madre area Thursday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The quake was recorded just after 3 p.m. about 4 miles from Sierra Madre with a depth of 8.57 miles.

The USGS reports the earthquake may have been felt in areas across the San Gabriel Valley such as Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury and Pasadena.

