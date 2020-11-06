LA man seen on video threatening violence if Biden won says he wasn't serious; FBI investigating

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An East Los Angeles man who posted a video on social media threatening violence if former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency says he was drunk at the time and wasn't serious about the threat.

The FBI tells Eyewitness News it is investigating, but the man has not been arrested and is not facing any charges at this time.

"The FBI is aware of the reported online threats and is working with our partners to investigate. The subject is currently being evaluated by state officials," the agency said in a statement.

Federal authorities also said there is "no known threat to public safety" based on the incident.

The man later posted a second video apologizing for the initial posting, saying he's sorry if he offended anyone.
