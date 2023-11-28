Suspect sought after smash-and-grab at East LA jewelry store

Don Roberto's Jewelers on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A. was about to close when a suspect smashed the store's windows.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the latest smash-and-grab robbery in Los Angeles.

Don Roberto's Jewelers on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A. was about to close Monday evening when a suspect smashed the store's windows, according to the owner of a nearby business.

"I was inside the store when that happened and the cops came as fast as they could, but I don't think they were able to get the person because he was covering his face with a hat and a mask," said Anderson Esbita, owner of Simple Mobile Solutions.

Esbita says his surveillance video shows the suspect standing next to his shop before the attack.

The shattered windows show the suspect was able to break through the glass, but it's unclear if the suspect was able to steal anything.

A jewelry shop employee locked themselves in the bathroom at the time of the incident, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

An arrest has not been made.

Eyewitness News reached out to the jewelry store for comment but has not heard back.