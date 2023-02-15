Sheriff's deputies in standoff at East LA home after suspect opens fire; neighbors evacuated

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning were involved in an ongoing standoff after a suspect opened fire at a home in East L.A.

The incident began when a deputy responded to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue.

The suspect fired a shot at the deputy, prompting a barricade situation as a SWAT team was summoned to the scene. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

KABC

Residents of nearby homes were evacuated and all southbound lanes on the nearby 5 Freeway were briefly closed. The lanes were reopened but an offramp remained shut down.

Surrounding streets in the residential neighborhood were also closed to traffic as the standoff continued.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.