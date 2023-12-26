1 killed, multiple cars damaged in violent 7-car crash in East Los Angeles

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see at least three vehicles on top of each other.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a violent 7-vehicle crash that left several cars mangled and piled on top of each other in East Los Angeles.

It happened around 12:16 a.m. near E Olympic Boulevard and S Vancouver Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed but details surrounding his or her death were not immediately released.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see some of the vehicles on top of each other, most of which were severely damaged.

"Several of them were parked, a couple were moving. Obviously, speed, perhaps, was involved because of the amount of damage," said CHP Public Information Officer William O'Hare at the scene.

An official cause of the crash has not been determined.

ABC7 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.