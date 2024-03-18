3 men shot after argument outside East LA restaurant, 3 responding deputies hurt in crash

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men were shot in East Los Angeles overnight and several deputies were hurt in a crash while they were responding to the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victims were shot following an argument outside of the Los Arcos Restaurant near Whittier and Gerhart boulevards around 1 a.m. Monday

Those victims ran inside the restaurant after they were shot.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third victim was pulled over in a truck at a nearby Shell gas station on Atlantic Boulevard. It's unclear if the victim was driving themselves, but they were eventually taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, two deputy patrol vehicles were involved in a crash while en route to the shooting site about a mile away. Details about what led up to the crash were not available, but three deputies were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The shooting victims are expected to be OK.

Two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting remain outstanding. It's unclear if the incident was gang-related.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.