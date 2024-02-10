Riverside County school principal arrested for allegedly failing to report abuse

After a teacher was arrested at an Eastvale high school for sexual battery, authorities say the principal failed to report incidents to authorities.

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The principal of a Riverside County high school has been arrested for allegedly failing to report incidents of inappropriate contact between a teacher and student, officials said Friday.

Greg Anderson, 44, principal of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, was arrested for violations of mandatory reporting laws, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started with an investigation in April 2023 at the school "that a teacher was having inappropriate contact with students," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators in November arrested teacher Chad Costello, 44, of Anaheim, and booked him for child annoyance and sexual battery. He was also placed on administrative leave from his school position.

The sheriff's office then looked into whether the proper mandatory-reporting laws had been followed and now allege that Anderson did not report incidents to law enforcement.

The Corona-Norco Unified School District released a statement which said Anderson was placed on administrative leave following his arrest on Friday.

"The District has a longstanding commitment to adhering to mandated reporting procedures. This situation underscores the importance of trust and accountability within our educational community," the statement said.

"As such, we will conduct a thorough review of our existing protocols and procedures to ensure reporting requirements are clear and followed at all levels of the organization. We understand sharing this information will likely raise concerns within our school community. It is vital for parents, students, and staff to know that we remain steadfast in providing a safe and appropriate learning environment for all."