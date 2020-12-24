ABC7 Solutions

Echo Park Trash Club cleaning up neighborhood streets

Erin Fein was inspired to take action in Echo Park. Using social media, she began searching for volunteers, and that's how the Echo Park Trash Club was born.
By
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Garbage in the streets and alleys of Silver Lake and Echo Park has been a problem for years.

Erin Fein was inspired to take action. Using social media, she began searching for volunteers, and that's how the Echo Park Trash Club was born.

"Before every event I always have a little anxiety, sort of wondering like 'Is anybody gonna come?' And what I tell myself is, 'Well, you've got the supplies if it's just you, you can just pick up garbage by yourself.' But that's never happened," said Fein, founder of Echo Park Trash Club.

The group usually meets three times a month with 10 to 25 people gathering to clean up a predetermined site in the community.

An early problem for the group was trash disposal. Picking it up is only the first step. Initially volunteers took the trash home in their cars. That's when Fein's calls to the city paid off.

"She's actually worked with our supervisor to get us out here, and we do the best that we can with that time that we have available," said Damon Howse, an L.A. Sanitation employee

Now, a city sanitation truck joins the efforts, even going so far as to let volunteers help in compacting the garbage.

Fein says, "It is a commitment but it really doesn't take that much time so I think that we can make little groups like this all over the city and at least make a dent in the problem until the city and state find some more creative solutions for how to solve it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsecho parklos angeles countytrashvolunteerismabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Contact tracing: Innovative device could help stem pandemic
Regional center in OC offers first step to homeless community
Mobile app helps outreach workers limit spread of COVID-19 among SoCal's homeless
Musicians and medical experts come together to find live event solution
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
SoCal Edison starts power shutoffs amid red flag conditions
Long Beach police search for missing grandma with dementia
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
LAPD seeks potential victims of suspected child predator
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Show More
Graton Casino planning private 4,000-person NYE party
Long Beach nurse recovers after 8 months as COVID-19 patient
Man found shot to death inside liquor store in Monrovia
California surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News