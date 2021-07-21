Long Beach man getting numerous EDD letters addressed to strangers

"I'm definitely thinking it's got to be some kind of fraud thing just because there's not that many people living in my apartment. So far I think there's been about 20 different names and I have no idea who any of these people are but it just keeps coming and coming," said Joshua Stewart.
The EDD is investigating.
If you get letters that aren't yours, you should mark them "return to sender" and have them sent back to EDD.
You can also report false claims on EDD's website.
Meantime, California has appointed a former federal prosecutor to help investigate billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits paid by the state.
California has paid out $158 billion in benefits since March of last year.
Officials say about $11 billion of that was fraudulent, and another $20 billion has been labeled as suspicious.
EDD says people must look for work to get jobless aid. So, what qualifies as looking for a job?