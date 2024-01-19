Activist Edin Alex Enamorado still behind bars, facing felony charges for alleged violence

Enamorado and several of his supporters were charged after their alleged actions during two protests back in September.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a month after social media influencer and street vendor supporter Edin Alex Enamorado was accused of violent attacks during some of his protests, the activist remains behind bars facing more than a dozen felony charges.

Enamorado, and several of his supporters, are charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon after their alleged actions during two protests back in September.

"The reason why no bail has been set is a mystery to me," said attorney Christian Contreras, who represents Enamorado's girlfriend Wendy Lujan, who is also behind bars.

"They're not fully innocent; no one is. We all have flaws, and we're not perfect. But at the same time, I don't think this case warrants a no bail hold."

Eyewitness News has interviewed Enamorado several times; he's been known to call on his followers to rally and show support for street vendors in Southern California who've been the target of racist comments or physical attacks.

"If you know of a vendor who works in your community, go spend 20 or 30 minutes with that person," said Enamorado during an interview with Eyewitness News last summer.

After an incident in Woodland Hills, Enamorado organized a protest at the home of the man who they believe was responsible for attacking a fruit vendor and destroying his property.

"For anyone thinking about attacking street vendors, this is what's going to happen," said Enamorado about the protest. "You're not going to be able to come out of your house, you'll be in hiding."

But while his style of showing up outside the homes of people he perceives as being against street vendors - sometimes in the middle of the night - is considered confrontational by some, and according to law enforcement, his activities became criminal when his acts turned violent.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said it's during these incidents that his acts are no longer protected by the first amendment.

"Some people are armed with pepper spray, have it down at their side, threatening to fight," said Dicus about two separate incidents last September: one in Pomona and the other in Victorville.

During the Victorville incident in which Enamorado and his supporters organized a demonstration outside the Victorville police station to protest a case of alleged excessive use-of-force by a deputy, Enamorado was caught on cell phone video striking a man who police say was an innocent victim.

But Dicus said the videos that Enamorado posts on social media only highlight crimes committed against street vendors, not the nefarious activity he's allegedly committed during these incidents.

"I think part of his following is something everyone can align with, that he's supporting these [ street vendors, ] " said Dicus. "But he doesn't post the whole video; he doesn't post the whole violence."

"The evidence is out there that he's assaulting people and taking it much further than just this act of taking care of people."

Still, his supporters say despite the allegations, Enamorado and his supporters still have a right to post bail.

"My client does not pose a danger to the public at large," said attorney Nicholas Rosenberg about Enamorado. "He does not pose a danger to the alleged victims, and he's certainly not a flight risk.

"He's spent his entire life in Southern California, he's a well-known activist for street vendors, and he's got 100,000 people who at the drop of a hat will do anything to help him out."

Enamorado faces a maximum sentence of 16 years behind bars if convicted of all charges.

He and his codefendants were held to answer on most of the felony charges filed by the district attorney and will be back in court later this week.