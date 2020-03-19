Coronavirus

Kids can watch astronauts reading stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19 pandemic

Kids, listen up! Are you looking for something that's totally out of this world while you're home from school? Here's your opportunity to watch astronauts reading stories from space.

Astronauts on various missions in space are reading popular books to kids on Earth. Books include, "Ada Lace, Take Me to Your Leader" and "Mousetronaut".

"We send children's books to the International Space Station. While in space, astronauts are videotaping themselves reading these books to the children of Earth," said the Global Space Education Foundation in a statement.

The foundation says the goal of Story Time from Space is to encourage reading among kids and to "provide families, educators & students with high quality STEM and Literacy programming that utilizes the excitement of space exploration."

Astronauts also perform science demonstrations.

Story Time from Space isn't a new project. It was started by educator Patricia Tribe and astronaut Alvin Drew, according to the nonprofit. The free program is now gaining more attention with millions of students home from school in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Parents of children! Now may be a good time to introduce you to @StoryTimeSpace. Astronauts on the Space Station read books and conduct science experiments for kids," tweeted STL Science Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthchildrenbooksschoolsnasacoronavirushomeastronautu.s. & worldspaceinternational space stationstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Influencers should promote social distancing, official says
Texas veteran turning 100 needs your birthday wishes
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Celebrities get COVID-19 tests, raising concerns of inequality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
SoCal restaurants pivot to delivery, takeout orders
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Show More
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
Panic-buying marijuana? Long line seen outside cannabis club
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after border closure
Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid
More TOP STORIES News