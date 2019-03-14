Operation Varsity Blues

College admission scandal: Bay Area mother files $500 billion lawsuit in alleged college admission bribery scam

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother from the Bay Area, who was also a teacher in Oakland and Pacifica, has filed a $500 billion lawsuit in the alleged college admission scam.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A $500 billion lawsuit has been filed in the alleged college admissions scam. There are 45 people named in the suit, including the parents now accused of cheating to get their kids into the nation's top schools. Among those named are celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also taught at a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is a single mother.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues - How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded

Kay Toy writes in the lawsuit: "I'm not a wealthy person, but even if I were wealthy I would not have engaged in the heinous and despicable actions of defendants. I'm outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt that it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college."

Kay Toy's lawsuit isn't the only suit in the case. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by several students against USC, UCLA and other schools in the alleged admissions scheme.

MORE: List of Southern California residents charged in alleged scheme

See more stories on Operation Varsity Blues.

MORE: Ringleader in college admission scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationnorthern californiaoperation varsity blueslawsuitus worldscamstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
USC bars from admission students tied to firm
TOP STORIES
Missing Corona boy's parents arrested for child abuse
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, becoming 22nd to die
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Judge: No vaccines, no school
Show More
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Sully honored with Paw of Courage award for loyalty, dedication
USC bars from admission students tied to firm
Eyewitness This: CA has $9B in unclaimed property, Pi Day deals, 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer
More TOP STORIES News