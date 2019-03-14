College admission scandal: Bay Area mother files $500 billion lawsuit in alleged college admission bribery scam

SAN FRANCISCO -- A $500 billion lawsuit has been filed in the alleged college admissions scam. There are 45 people named in the suit, including the parents now accused of cheating to get their kids into the nation's top schools. Among those named are celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also taught at a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is a single mother.
Kay Toy writes in the lawsuit: "I'm not a wealthy person, but even if I were wealthy I would not have engaged in the heinous and despicable actions of defendants. I'm outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt that it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college."
Kay Toy's lawsuit isn't the only suit in the case. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by several students against USC, UCLA and other schools in the alleged admissions scheme.
