EMBED >More News Videos No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule.

California students could soon start school later. State lawmakers approved a bill requiring middle and high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.The proposal was shot down last year by school boards and teachers.Supporters said later start times improve health and help offset sleep deprivation in teens.The measure passed narrowly in both chambers following a debate that did not adhere to party lines."This is the single most cost-effective thing we can do to improve high school graduation rates," Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia, said.If Gov. Jerry Brown signs the bill, schools will have about three years to comply.Currently, more than 80 percent of schools start before 8:30 a.m. Rural schools would be exempt from the mandate.