Cool Kid Anthony Smets works toward his musical dream

Anthony Smets is a two-sport athlete at St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City. He's the school's starting quarterback, but there's more to Smets than his on-the-field achievements."I want to make music. I want to help artists mix and master their work, and I want to put it out there for them," Smets said.Since fifth grade, Smets has pursued a career in music. He DJs and produces his own beats and sells his songs on iTunes. Smets has put all the money he's earned back into pursuing his dream of running his own label.Faculty at St. Genevieve encourage all their student athletes to have more than one passion because for 99 percent of them, including Smets, sports will come to an end."You see a whole bunch of college athletes after they're done with sports, they drop out. They don't know what to do. I don't want to be that person," Smets said.Smets also spends time mentoring younger students."I had a kid tell me one time, 'do whatever you want to do and don't let others tear you down.' So every time I get with these kids, I tell them, 'be who you are.' I love being around them. I love just being myself," he said.Athletic director Marlon Archey said Smets is one of a kind."When I first met Anthony two years ago, just his aura, his presence, the way he speaks, the way he carries himself. He's a young man that's beyond his years," Archey said.