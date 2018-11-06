CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Corona charter school looking to rigorous athletic program to get students to college

EMBED </>More Videos

One charter school in Corona is taking an unusual approach to get kids excited about college by grooming their students to become collegiate athletes.

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
One charter school in Corona is taking an unusual approach to get kids excited about college - by grooming their students to become collegiate athletes.

Testing day at Winner's Circle Athletics in Corona features the 40-yard dash, push up and plank challenges.

One sixth-grader held his plank for an impressive 10 minutes, beating his last time by four minutes.

The 5-year-old charter school was started by former USC football player Jordan Campbell. He hopes his program becomes a gateway to college athletics.

"We are the largest prep school here on the West Coast grades four through eighth grade. We hold the division one offer from USC the last five years since we started," said Campbell.

The school is K-12, but the focus is fourth through eighth grade when kids can grow and develop exponentially if given the right tools.

"Bigger, stronger, faster, we train, we recover, we refuel. Kids have a tailored workout from laser combine testing, baseline valuations, baseline evaluations on the nutrition side. They have speed days, they have performance days, they have weight training day, they have sport days, they have Pilates, they have recovery days," Campbell said.

Similar to college, the school's block schedule has kids exercising for three hours a day - but studying is just as crucial.

"Each classroom has two live teachers on staff with them in the classroom of 25, and they have a teacher that comes online with them on the computer as well," said head coach Elisio Cabildo.

The school calls the "In Body" machine its lie detector test. Every two weeks, the machine helps keep students accountable on weight and body fat.

"We can actually see whether they're gaining muscle and losing fat. If they're not seeing results, then we can adjust their diet," said Adam Tello the school's nutritionist.

The charter school academic program is free, but the athletic program runs $10,000 a year, which includes meals, supplements and sports.

Currently 167 kids attend with an expansion plan and a waitlist as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfood coachfitnessnutritionCircle of Healthstudentsathletesexercisecharter schoolCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Experts warn of dangers as Daylight Saving Time ends
CHLA brings the Halloween spirit to pediatric patients
Chiropractor says bad posture can cause more problems than just neck pain
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
More Circle of Health
EDUCATION
LAUSD superintendent has plans to decentralize district, report says
IE high school pairs veterans with students for a real-life history lesson
Reseda high school police cadets gather for annual inspection
Glendale campus brawl stemmed from untrue rumors, district says
More Education
Top Stories
Voting machine problem, long lines reported at LA County polling places
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
OC congressional races could determine control of House
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at Ontario AMC Theatres
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Show More
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on stunning display while feeding
LAUSD superintendent has plans to decentralize district, report says
Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of children on field trip
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed fire captain
More News