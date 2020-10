EMBED >More News Videos A study finds 17% of families surveyed from South LA, Watts and Boyle Heights have no internet at home. Many students could be left behind due to technology inequities.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More students in Los Angeles County will soon be getting to back inside classrooms.The county will now increase in-person capacity to 25% as English-learning students and those with special needs return to brick and mortar schools.This week, four Los Angeles County schools were also approved for waivers to allow students in pre-kindergarten through second grade back to campus.Nearly 35,000 students and nearly 20,000 teachers and staff are now back in schools throughout the county.