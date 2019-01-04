EDUCATION

LAUSD, UTLA to meet Monday in 1 last negotiation to avert strike

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, the same day half a million LAUSD students return from break, the teachers union and the district will meet one last time to avert a strike which has been marked for Jan. 10.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
On Monday, the same day half a million LAUSD students return from break, the teachers union and the district will meet one last time to avert a strike which has been marked for Jan. 10.

The principal at Brentwood Science Magnet Reginald Brunson spent the last day of his winter break at school preparing for the possibility of a teachers strike.

"We only have 180 days of instruction and students usually get better or they get worse and being at home, students aren't going to get better. Being here, At least I know I can provide a structure and instruction for them so we can increase their language arts, their math and give them opportunities to succeed academically," he said.

RELATED: A guide for parents if LAUSD teachers decide to go on strike

LAUSD has been working on contingency plans for a strike to make sure learning still takes place, meals are served, kids are safe and that transportation is provided.

"We have about 17,000 homeless kids. Most of our families don't have another option. And so we are working with parent volunteers with substitutes, with teachers who are still going to come to work. With principals. Is it going to be a typical day? Of course not. But we are making sure that it's not just a babysitting situation. We'll be doing online lessons," LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin said.

The teachers union, on the other hand, has asked parents to keep their children home from the 1,200 LAUSD schools to show solidarity. The union says this isn't just about an increase in teacher pay, but smaller class sizes, more nurses, school psychologists, counselors and librarians.

"The big issue here is that we've had a disinvestment in our schools for a decade and moving more and more toward privatization that doesn't serve all kids and if it takes a short time of inconvenience and disruption, parents, community and teachers are willing to do that," said Alex Caputo-Pear, UTLA president.

MORE: LAUSD teachers strike seems 'inevitable,' Garcetti says

Caputo-Pearl, who is an LAUSD parent, said the union will do everything they can on Monday to try and reach an agreement with the district.

"My kids, if we strike, are not going to go to school, they're going to be on picket lines. Students can actually learn a lot by being a part of the movement to fight for what's right," Caputo-Pearl said.

The district says they're already spending their reserve funds on most of what the union has asked for - there's just not enough to cover everything.

"Of course we want to support our teachers and that's why we put forward a 6 percent raise, that's why we put forth tens of millions for class size reduction, counselors and nurses. We don't have more without going bankrupt," Melvoin said.

As long as schools are open during the strike, any absences by students will be marked as unexcused.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationunionslausdteachersstrikenegotiationsmoneyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Garcetti says LA teachers strike seems 'inevitable'
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Teachers' union to strike Jan. 10 if no agreement reached
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE CHASE: Possibly armed suspect leads pursuit in IE
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
Lake Elsinore prepares burn areas for rainstorms
LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey discusses murder law adjustment
Show More
Democrats, Trump set weekend shutdown talks -- among aides
Giant plastic cleaning device in Pacific breaks, to be towed back to CA
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
'Escape Room' fire kills 5 teenage girls in Poland
More News