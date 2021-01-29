SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The internet has allowed schools to continue teaching with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic. But some families are dealing with slow, or even no internet.
It's a major digital divide that has come into focus, disproportionately impacting at-risk students, who are three times less likely to keep up with their school curriculum because of either poor internet, or no internet access at all.
That's where the Sola I Can Foundation has stepped in to help.
"We are intending to provide 1,000 South L.A. families with internet for 1,000 days," said Sherri Francois, the executive director of the Sola I Can Foundation.
Thanks to donors, they've nearly reached their goal of raising half a million dollars for the campaign.
"Some of our families have had to go to parking lots at retail locations like McDonald's and Target to access internet - some of our families prior to receiving internet, their kids were working off of cell phones," said Francois.
Mom Tametria Nash has four boys. Like so many low-income families, this free gift is helping to make remote learning a lot easier.
"During this pandemic, it's really rough making ends meet," said Nash. "This Wi-Fi is wonderful. It covers all the boys' four laptops; haven't had any interruptions. It's smooth, and we're happy, happy campers here."
Many of these families do receive internet hot spots from their school programs - but report slow internet speeds or limited bandwidth, which becomes an issue supporting multiple kids under one roof.
To apply, families can send an email to getwifi@solaican.org or visit 1000for1000.com.
Nonprofit offers free internet access to help close digital divide for South LA students
A nonprofit is trying to close the digital divide by setting the goal of providing internet to 1,000 South L.A. families for 1,000 days.
ALL GOOD NEWS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News