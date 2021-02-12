All Good News: School project brings PPE to office staff at Glendale schools

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- We've seen many people step up to help others during this pandemic. One ambitious service project undertaken by seniors at Saint Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge had them on a mission to get personal protective equipment to 21 local elementary schools in Glendale.Andrew Karamian is spearheading the project focusing on Glendale elementary schools because he lives in the city and went to elementary school there.Plus, there's another big reason: "My mom who is an administrator in the Glendale Unified School District. She went back to work. I noticed that everyone's focus was on bringing the students and the teachers back to school and me and my group decided we are going to shift focus to the office staff," said Karamian.The students started their senior project more than a month ago and they plan to deliver boxes of PPE to all 21 Glendale elementary schools."We were like that sounds like a great idea to help out the community," said Kyle Lewin."It's good that schools are trying to open up also, so just trying to fuel that a little bit is nice," said Ryan Frick.Andrew's mother is proud of the boys."Andrew, Ryan and Kyle are mature beyond their years. I want to say yes I could have done something like this but probably not," said Amy Mkrtchian.Horace Mann Elementary school Principal Rosa Alonso was impressed the student's gift of giving added to the school's stock of COVID-19 safety sanitization items."Very exciting for our staff!" said Alonso. "We think a lot about the kids but never for the people up in the front line office attending to parents."