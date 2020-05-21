UC president expects campuses to hold mixture of in-person, online classes in fall

UC President Janet Napolitano left the door open for a mixture of in-person and online, but she said every campus will be open and offering instruction this fall.
Napolitano is letting each campus decide whether to offer any in-person classes or all online. The campuses will have to meet certain safety standards to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Once they get approval that they have met the standards. They can decide whether to offer only online learning or return some portion of students to campus. Those decisions are expected in mid-June.
Napolitano believes most, if not all, campuses in the UC system will operate in this hybrid mode. The California State University system has already announced they will do all online classes, so this is a departure from their decision and could be a game-changer for students still trying to decide what to do this fall.