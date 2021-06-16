From farm laborer to college grad: UCSD student's photos in fields serve as inspiration

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A University of California at San Diego student is getting a lot of attention for her graduation pictures taken on a farm field.Jennifer Rocha grew up in Coachella.Since her junior year of high school she would work the fields, having to leave cross-country practice early to plant strawberries at night alongside her parents.Growing up, she looked up to her older sisters as role models, because they both graduated from college and she wanted to follow their footsteps.Rocha says she hopes her pictures serve as an inspiration for other immigrant families."It's tough labor. If I can do it, then your kids can too," she said. "Recognizing my parents - because without them I wouldn't have this degree."Rocha graduated from UCSD over the weekend with a degree in sociology with an emphasis in law and society.She says her next goal is to go into law enforcement.